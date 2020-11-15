Heritage entities reliant for most of their income on entry fees to the various historic sites they curate took a bad knock with the drastic fall in tourist arrivals and are finding it difficult to meet their regular financial commitments. The Alfred Mizzi Foundation was thus happy to offer support by presenting NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) with a money contribution.

A motor vehicle for the DLĦ maintenance team was also presented to DLĦ treasurer Martin Scicluna who accepted this as a much-needed replacement to the society’s 15-year-old van. This presentation took place in front of the church of Our Lady of Victories in Valletta, which was restored by DLĦ with the support of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation.