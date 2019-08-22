Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has abstained on a vote in the European Parliament on a resolution about Brexit.

The resolution says the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with former UK Prime Minister Theresa May is fair, balanced and provides legal certainty. It also emphasises that a “no deal” scenario would not remove the UK’s obligations and commitments on financial settlements, protection of citizens’ rights, and compliance with the Good Friday Agreement, which are necessary preconditions for Parliament’s approval of any future relationship between the EU and the UK.

In an explanation of vote, Dr Sant stated that such a resolution could not serve any useful purpose at the present stage of the stand-off between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Dr Sant recalled that the position of the European Parliament on Brexit had been clearly asserted a number of times and was therefore well known. Nothing has happened to change it.

“The real problem at the moment is that the UK is in the middle of a huge institutional crisis that could push the country into a major economic and social discontinuity”, added Dr Sant.

He expressed hope that a last gasp compromise could be offered by the British government for a deal that would satisfy the EU side in which case the European Parliament would be briefed about the development and would assume its responsibilities.

Either way, the resolution will have no effect on the ongoing situation, except by creating further political noise, of which there is already too much.

“Keeping silent on the issue now would not amount to disinterest. To the contrary, we must and will keep our eyes open, our understanding at the ready”, concluded Dr Sant.

Members of the European Parliament from the British Labour Party also abstained on the resolution.