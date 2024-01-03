Alfred Sant has publicly warned the Labour Party that many of its supporters have "justified complaints" about the party having sidelined them.

The former Labour leader and current MEP suggested that the party could send these long-time supporters a personalised letter, acknowledging their loyalty.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sant called on his party to "take better care" of its old - and not so old - die-hards.

He said that over the past year, several people who have for years provided their services to the party had complained they had been ignored (ħadd ma ta kas ta’ x ‘qed jiġri dwarhom).

Sant acknowledged that Labour supporters often complained only to then make sacrifices to provide the party with invaluable service, especially during elections.

"In this case, however, it is not just an issue of complaints. There is some justification for the complaint.

"The PL would do well to send a personalised letter thanking, and acknowledging the service provided to the party by those who have been doing so for years," he suggested.

Sant's warning comes as both the Labour and Nationalist parties are struggling to drum up enthusiasm among the grassroots and identify candidates to field in upcoming local council elections.

One Labour source told Times of Malta that dissent within the party is currently high, and warned that people heavily involved in the party could resort to a protest vote in upcoming council and MEP elections this year.