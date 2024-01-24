Former champions Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage on Tuesday after a shock defeat against Mauritania, but Cameroon secured a last-16 place with a dramatic victory over Gambia.

Algeria won their second AFCON title in Egypt in 2019 but were then sent packing in the group stage at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago with just one point and one goal scored.

This campaign has been equally miserable for Djamel Belmadi’s team, who drew their first two matches in Group D against Angola and Burkina Faso but would have qualified for the knockout phase with a point against Mauritania in Bouake.

Yet Mauritania, who had lost their opening two matches in Ivory Coast and had never won in eight previous attempts at the AFCON, ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a 37th-minute goal by captain Mohamed Dellah Yaly, who plays his club football in Iraq.

