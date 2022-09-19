The Maltese government’s policies since the fateful election of Joseph Muscat, Malta’s greatest destroyer, alias ‘the artful dodger’, in 2013 remind me very much of the exchange between Alice and the Cheshire Cat.

Alice lost in Wonderland (a bit like Malta today) asks: “Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?” The Cat with the eternal grin answers: “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.”

“I don’t much care where,” said Alice.

“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go” said the Cat. “So long as I get somewhere” Alice added. “Oh. You’re sure to do that if you only walk long enough.”

“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked. “Oh, you can’t help that” said the Cat, “we’re all mad here.”

What a good description of our poor lost country. Going anywhere with policies that only pander to the greed of a few Labour insiders and oligarchical families or foreign pseudo investors who front for the grand robbery of Malta’s assets by our political masters.

The latest news with the secret state aid letter to Socar for the Electrogas heist is just the latest example. We are mad for letting them get away with it. They are mad because, to get rich, they are prepared to destroy their own country, its traditions, its culture, its way of life, its environment, its sustainability, its future.

When the present finance minister, formerly head of JobsPlus, initiated policies to bring in a third-world labour force of over 100,000 and gave and continues to give them permits to stay here – and, in due, course to marry and to settle down – he is paving the way for Malta to be run by a majority of non-Maltese who do not care a hoot about anything Malta stands for.

Well, our politicians stand for nothing at all. Just listen to our prime minister and his attitude against all the other EU countries’ position on the war in Ukraine. Or his denial of any minister cheating on the driving licences scandal, or the rape of Comino and any other matter of daily policy.

It’s all wrong and we will get somewhere if we just continue walking down this path. But the somewhere will not be anything that we, the real Maltese, the real patriots who love our country and who want our children to stay here in the future, would recognise.

We need to sweep the slate clean and reboot the system - John Vassallo

It’s time to wake up. To believe the utter rubbish that some politicians and former politicians try to make us believe, such as the economy cannot grow except by increasing the population, astonishes me. Of course, one can get an excellent economy without population growth.

One should have only extremely expensive offers to tourists to reduce their numbers but increase their spending here. One can stop the building craze that produces nothing but ugly boxes for nobody and concentrate on restoring existing local buildings, using local experts in Maltese craftsmanship to improve the living conditions of the Maltese and create top class luxury boutique hotels.

One can raise taxes for the fintech and i-Gaming industries to ensure that they come here for the quality of Maltese staff and not for tax purposes. We can take back the stolen public hospitals and train Maltese healthcare staff so that we will become a global health centre. We have a good university for that. We should make Maltese obligatory for all public service and hospitality industry jobs.

For all of this, we need to sweep the slate clean and reboot the system. The transition will be costly and difficult but, with a will, it is doable.

If the Italians this week vote for a government that includes right-wing populists because they are fed up with too many foreigners, is there not a risk that Malta will one day do the same? We have so many more proportionally than any other country in Europe.

We are all to blame for having allowed this to happen.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.