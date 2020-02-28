Services related to Alien Passports will from Monday start being offered from Identity Malta’s office in Ħal Far.

Beneficiaries of international protection and holders of national humanitarian status, including Specific Residence Authorisation holders, will no longer need to apply for their Alien Passport with the Malta Emigrants Commission.

They will be able to submit their application and have their biometric data captured in one go.

This will shorten processing time, and, under normal circumstances, an Alien Passport will be issued in four working days, the government said in a statement.

Over 2,288 passports were issued last year. In January 2020, 175 other passports were issued by Identity Malta.

Earlier this week, Identity Malta met NGOs working in the field of asylum to brief them about the process.