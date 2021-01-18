Ambjent Malta has embarked on a habitat restoration project in Comino, which forms part of the Natura 2000 network.

Environment Aaron Farrugia said that the conservation of habitats is crucial for the protection of biodiversity.

The project consists of the removal of invasive alien species and the planting of indigenous vegetation according to site-specific characteristics of the island.

The project will encourage natural regeneration in the restored sites and possible regeneration in adjacent areas and biotopes. The restored habitats will also potentially serve as stepping-stones for migratory species such as birds.

13,878 native trees and shrubs have been planted, including African tamarisk (Tamarix africana), Aleppo pine (Pinus halepensis), Phoenician juniper (Juniperus phoenicea), Strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo), Mediterranean Cypress (Cupressus sempervirens), Chaste tree (Vitex agnus-castus), Common Myrtle (Myrtus communis), Evergreen oak (Quercus ilex), Pomegranate (Punica granatum), Carob tree (Ceratonia siliqua), Sandarac gum tree (Tetraclinis articulata), Judas tree (Cercis siliquatrum), Lentisk (Pistacia lentiscus) and Dwarf fan palm (Chamaerops humilis).

Ambjent Malta will routinely monitor and maintain these plants for at least the first five years since planting, to ensure that they have established in the area.

Regular maintenance works (an average of eight visits per month) are carried out by Ambjent Malta, which includes grass-cutting, soil tilling, replacement of dead plants, installation of tree guards to protect against rodents, watering through an irrigation system that includes four 5000 litre tanks, and inspection of the irrigation system and its overall performance.

Works are also being out at Tal-Ful camping site consisting of the levelling of the ground, the installation of drip irrigation, and fencing.