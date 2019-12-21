On November 14, the first ever Malta Sustainability Forum was a thought-provoking day, empowering citizens to consciously live sustainable lifestyles. Shining brightly among the day’s speakers was Alexandra Mifsud.

In her talk, entitled ‘Re-awakening Citizens’ Hearts and Minds: Living a Sustainable Lifestyle’, Mifsud set the tone for the event and addressed the disconnect between one’s values and behaviours.

“I invited people to reflect on what’s in their hearts and minds to assist them in aligning who they are (their values) with what they do (their actions),” explained Mifsud, senior visiting lecturer at the Centre for Environmental Education and Research at the University of Malta, and lecturer in education for sustainability at London South Bank University.

She presented three statements that encapsulate the three pillars of sustainable development: i (Social/People): Everyone having sufficient means and access to resources and education to live a healthy life; ii (Environment): Averting the climate crisis, protecting nature and providing access to clean water, sanitation and energy to all; and iii (Economy/Business): Decent job opportunities for all, application of innovation and technology, reliable infrastructure and responsible use of resources.

“Sustainability implies limits because natural resources are not limitless. The Western world uses more than its fair share of the world’s resources, while the rest of the globe can’t access or use them – and if they did, we’d need three earths rather than one.”

In 2015, all 193 members of the UN adopted 17 time-limited and measurable Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a concerted promise to focus global development on common objectives and hold governments to account.

“Partnership, cooperation and participation underpin the SDGs because, despite our differences, certain ideals and rights are universal,” says Mifsud. “Political will, investment and action are vital, but we all need to be more innovative and disruptive. Nine out of 10 people in cities breathe polluted air, yet we remain dependent on private cars. A third of the food produced is wasted, while hunger and reliance on food banks are increasing.”

Mifsud raised two SDGs that are less present in the Maltese narrative. Firstly, gender equality.

“Women are largely missing from leadership and decision-making roles, meaning that half the world’s population is unrepresented in governments and businesses. Women are also more likely to be victims of abuse and pay discrimination.”

Secondly, peace, justice and strong institutions.

“An absence of peace forces people to flee. Currently, there are some 20 million refugees worldwide, and this is an ever-increasing number,” explained Mifsud, adding how all people have a role to play in creating a sustainable future.

“In my lifetime, humanity has wiped out 60 per cent of wildlife – a terrible achievement. As a young adult, I chose to take action by becoming an environmental activist and vegetarian. We must turn our values into actions.”

That said, sustainability narratives are becoming more mainstream.

“There are improved government policies; more NGOs, social enterprises and educational initiatives; and, companies are recognising their role in sustainability. But some things are worse, including pollution, construction and traffic. Will we ever end our love affair with private car use?” asked Mifsud.

“A sustainable future is a lifelong, holistic process,” Mifsud continued. “One that embeds participatory approaches right from the design stage.”

Only then can actions be needs-based and context-specific. Education is pivotal in empowering people to live more sustainable lifestyles and make the world a fairer and healthier place.

Mifsud concluded: “For those questioning their ability to create an impact, here’s one of my favourite quotes: If you think you’re too small to have an impact, try going to bed with a mosquito in the room.”

To sign up to the manifesto and make a pledge towards a more sustainable lifestyle, visit https://maltasustainabilityforum.com/manifesto/.