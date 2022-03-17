Birkirkara launched their final round commitments with a comfortable win over bottom side San Ġwann to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the MFA Women’s League. Second-place Mġarr United kept their title hopes alive with a victory over Kirkop United.

The Stripes scored eight goals without a reply in a victory that cements their leadership in this league. With five games left for the end of the season, the Stripes are in the driving seat to conquer their tenth championship. Melania Bajada’s side have now stretched their league unbeaten run to 63 games – six away from matching the domestic record.

Canadian forward Patricia Lamanna opened the score for Birkirkara – which goal was the 20th scored by a foreigner in this season’s campaign – and scored their seventh in the closing stages of the game, for a total of five goals in three outings since joining the Stripes during the winter transfer window.

