Alison Mizzi has been appointed president of the Malta Business Bureau - the EU-business advisory office of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Mizzi is a director at EMCS, leading its funding consultancy services arm to provide support to private, public, private and voluntary organisations in sourcing EU and local funding streams.

Before joining EMCS, Mizzi worked in the public administration for 14 years, mostly worked within the Managing Authority for Cohesion Policy.

The MBB thanked Simon De Cesare who led the organisation for the past three years, as well as outgoing directors John A. Huber and Anthony P. Tabone, who have relinquished their posts.

The new board is composed of: Alison Mizzi (president), Simon De Cesare (vice president), and Richard Cleland, Malcolm Jones, Brian Muscat, Marthese Portelli and Sergio Vella as directors.