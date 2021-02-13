Liverpool crashed to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Leicester to leave their top four hopes in jeopardy after Alisson Becker’s latest blunder sparked a stunning collapse from the troubled Premier League champions on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a third successive defeat to effectively end any chance of retaining the title.

The calamitous nature of Liverpool’s late meltdown raises serious questions about their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

