Australian yacht Alive was on Saturday crowned the overall winner of the prestigious Sydney-Hobart race, overcoming perilous storms that forced several damaged competitors to retire.

Supermaxi LawConnect was the first vessel to finish the blue water classic earlier this week, but Alive took overall honours once standings were adjusted for boat size and other factors.

Alive skipper Duncan Hine said his crew had fought to win the Tattersall Cup — the 66-foot yacht’s second in five years — across more than two full days of gruelling sailing.

“It was a cliffhanger right up to the bloody finish wasn’t it,” he said after learning of the win.

“If someone had knocked us off, they would have deserved it.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com