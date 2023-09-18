The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport announced that the results of anti-doping samples collected during the Games for the Small States of Europe, which were held between May 29 and June 3, are out with all samples collected tested negative.

Besides being in charge of the sample collection for this event, AIMS covered all the costs related to these tests.

In total, 103 urine samples were collected from the majority of the 10 sport disciplines. An additional 10 Dried Blood Spot (DBS) samples were collected.

As previously communicated, DBS collection was firstly ever collected during the GSSE in this 2023 Malta edition.

