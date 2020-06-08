As from today, all 10 Atlas Insurance branches and its head office in Ta’ Xbiex will be open for clients. Atlas has branches in Birkirkara, Cospicua, Żeb­buġ, Mosta, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, SkyParks, St Paul’s Bay and Ta’ Xbiex.

Branches are being reopened following the positive developments and the latest government health directives. Atlas is ensuring that the highest levels of health and safety are upheld for both its employees and clients.

In fact, visitors are encouraged to follow safety measures when entering the firm’s branches, including wearing a face mask or visor at all times, using hand sanitisers provided on entering branches or offices, as well as waiting outside the branch at a safe distance of two metres between individuals until called inside.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we kept up client service even though we had to close our branches for obvious health reasons. In fact, we had put in place several pre-planned contingency measures to minimise any negative impact on service quality and ensure our clients can obtain what they need over the phone, online and via our social media channels. We are now thrilled to welcome visitors back to our branches, whilst guaranteeing the highest levels of health and safety for both our employees and the public,” said Matthew von Brockdorff, CEO of Atlas Insurance.

He added: “While we are happy to resume our face-to-face service in our branches, we do encourage clients to continue using our online services to buy or renew insurance policies and make claims, as many have done in these last three months, so as to ensure a more efficient and rapid service.” Von Brockdorff thanked Atlas clients for their support during the past months, as well as its employees for their hard work and flexible approach.

Customers are asked to contact TeamAtlas on LiveChat on https://www.atlas.com.mt or Facebook Messenger for more assistance. Alternatively clients can also contact Atlas by phone on the general line 2343 5363 or the health line 2132 2600 as well as by e-mail on insure@atlas.com.mt or health@atlas.com.mt (for health insurance).