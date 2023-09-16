Early forward dominance allowed All Black half-backs Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie to run the show in a 71-3 hammering of Namibia in the World Cup in Toulouse on Friday, according to New Zealand coach Ian Foster.

Roigard and McKenzie each scored two tries, with the latter also hitting eight conversions for a personal tally of 26 points.

The pair were a constant threat all over the pitch in Toulouse, Roigard often the catalyst in a dynamic display in just his third Test.

“It was a game we had to win,” Foster said in reference to the All Blacks losing their opening Pool A game 27-13 to France.

