New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said the 28-24 victory in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against an Ireland team who had been heavily tipped for victory, was one of his “sweetest victories”.

The All Blacks came into the eagerly-awaited clash at the Stade de France in what for them was the unaccustomed position of underdogs.

But the New Zealanders roared into a 13-0 lead and though Ireland hit back again and again, the three-time World Cup winners kept their noses in front and showed their pedigree to reach the semi-finals.

Foster said not only had his team emerged from a severe test, he was also proud that they had done so with one player off the pitch for much of the game.

“I’m pretty happy. This is a special day for us,” he told reporters.

