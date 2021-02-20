All Blacks legend Dan Carter, a three-time world player of the year and double World Cup-winner, announced his retirement on Saturday.
The fly-half, who remains the record points-scorer in both Test and Super Rugby, said he was “sad” to call it quits.
“I’m officially retiring from professional rugby,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram.
