Four tourist boats that have for nearly 40 days held around 425 migrants just outside Maltese territorial waters are being brought into the country, the government announced on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the government said the decision had been made after the situation on the vessels deteriorated and after "commotion" on board.

"The government is not ready to endanger the lives of the crew and individuals, including Maltese citizens, working with these immigrants due to the lack of action and solidarity from other member states for these immigrants to be distributed among the countries of the EU," it said.

The government said it was continuing intensive negotiations aimed at securing relocation.

Meanwhile, the asylum process will be accelerated for migrants coming from countries deemed safe, and if their asylum applications were turned down they will be returned to their countries "within days", it said.

"This case demonstrates that, while Malta stood firm while being left alone, nobody in Europe wants to take immigrants in, despite the constant talk of solidarity."

The first of the Captain Morgan-owned vessels, the Europa II, headed in to Malta on Saturday morning amid reports it had had sent out a distress call after migrants aboard the ship grew aggressive following more than five weeks aboard the boat.

Malta closed its ports to migrants amid the COVID-19 crisis and has called for European solidarity to negotiate relocation agreements.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has also said that Malta and the European Union have also disagreed on how to manage the situation. While the EU wants Malta to disembark the migrants before discussing relocation arrangements, Malta says that most relocation pledges end up being empty promises and wants member states to commit to relocating their fair share before the migrants are brought to shore and their asylum applications processed.