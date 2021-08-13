It’s all change for the new Bundesliga campaign – which starts on Friday – with new coaches at each of last season’s top six clubs now joining the hunt to deny Bayern Munich a tenth straight league title.

In a rare coincidence, all clubs who finished in the top six league places in 2020/21 have a new head coach.

The pressure is on incoming Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, 34, who is tasked with landing the defending champions’ tenth straight league title in his first season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta