The Christmas wishes of over 1,800 children from difficult social backgrounds have already been fulfilled.

Members of the public pledged to fulfil all the 1,830 dreams within a few days of the launch of the Children’s Dreams Malta campaign, which was announced on October 23.

In contrast, just over half the wishes of 376 elderly people living in care homes have been fulfilled so far, through the sister campaign Nahseb Fik.

The wishes of the elderly include track suits, bed slippers, statues of their favourite saint, cardigans and fleecy blankets.

Now in its 11th year, the Children’s Dreams scheme allows members of the public to donate specific gifts requested by children identified by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

Some children experienced domestic violence, some are in alternative care and others have parents who struggle with substance and alcohol abuse.

The wishes of these children are collected and published onto a website from where members of the public can pledge to fulfil them, then take the item to an address listed on the website.

The next phase will now include the collection of the gifts to be handed over to the children in time for Christmas. As in previous years, many children asked for clothes, toys and crafts supplies.

Children’s Dreams in Malta is an independent initiative launched by Lina Pecorella in 2013 in partnership with the Children’s Dream project in Lithuania. It has a younger sister project called Nahseb Fik, whose mission is to fulfil the Christmas wishes of elderly in homes to make sure they are not forgotten.

For more information, visit www.childrendreams.org/ or www.nahsebfik.com/.