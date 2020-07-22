All of the 10 bills about institutional and constitutional reforms that were tabled in parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis have been published, the government said on Wednesday.

The legal texts are all "fully in line with the final Opinion of the Venice Commission of June 2020".



The first set of reforms are now at committee stage of the parliamentary legislative process.

The first of these four bills (140 of 2020) is about the appointment of the President.

The following two (141 and 142 of 2020) deal with judicial appointments and judicial discipline and removal.

All three require a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.

Bill 143 of 2020, which is about the Permanent Commission Against Corruption, has already been discussed before the permanent committee for the consideration of bills.



The other six bills deal with the strengthening of the institutions and public administration: the office of the Attorney General, Ombudsman, Auditor General, appointment of the principle permanent secretary and the permanent secretaries, people in senior positions and the appointment of persons of trust.