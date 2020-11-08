As a lot of attention and support is presently being directed towards assistance for people in need during these COVID times, and justly so, less prominent causes may be sidelined.

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has stepped in to help two animal care associations, the MSPCA and the Association of Abandoned Animals. They were both presented with a van to help them with their animal recovery work and general duties. The presentation took place at Zachary House, Marsa, the seat of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.