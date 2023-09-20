The Planning Authority said on Wednesday it has started the process of amending planning policies within the 2006 local plan for Gozo to prohibit any form of development within Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

The process follows a recent final court decision striking down a company's plans to develop a tourist village in the zone.

The Authority said it is proposing that in the future the site should only be used for afforestation.

Ħondoq ir-Rummien consists of a small beach and unspoilt coastline across the channel from Comino, as well as a long-abandoned stone quarry along the hill to Qala.

The 2006 local plan encouraged “sensitively designed, high quality and low density buildings that blend into the landscape”.

The proposed objectives and the site map may be viewed on the Authority’s website www.pa.org.mt/consultation. Individuals and organisations may send submissions to: consultation-gclp@pa.org.mt by the end of October.