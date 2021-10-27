The Ford Mustang Mach-E has added a perfect five-star double Euro NCAP and Green NCAP to its growing list of awards and recognitions.

Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV has received maximum 5-star ratings in assessments by both the independent vehicle safety authority and the independent initiative that promotes the development of cars which are clean, energy efficient and not harmful to the environment.

Mustang Mach-E’s performance in stringent crash testing produced scores of 92 per cent for adult and 86 per cent for child occupant protection.

Standard advanced driver assistance technologies including intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring, pre-collision assist with auto emergency braking, and lane-keeping system with blind spot assist also contributed to the maximum safety rating. The SUV scored full marks for its lane support technologies.

Powered by a zero-tailpipe-emission, battery-electric powertrain offering up to 610 km WLTP pure-electric driving range, Mustang Mach-E also recorded full marks in clean air and greenhouse gas tests during assessments by Green NCAP.

A 94 per cent score for energy efficiency included full marks for operation in cold and warm condition laboratory tests.

“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle, so we could develop safety and environmental performance into every corner of the all-new design,” said Stuart Southgate, director, safety engineering, Ford of Europe. “The result is that customers can be confident they’re driving a vehicle that can look after them just as much as it looks after the environment.”

The new recognitions from Euro NCAP and Green NCAP join a list of more than 20 Mustang Mach-E commendations from around the world, from an iF Design Award for the integration of the premium B&O Sound System speakers, to earning Ford a Connected Car Manufacturer Award at the Automobile Awards by MOTUL for its the next-generation SYNC technology.

Mustang Mach-E is one of six Ford nameplates offering electrified powertrains to now deliver a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, including the Ford Puma, Kuga – including Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga Hybrid, Explorer Plug In Hybrid, Focus and Fiesta.

