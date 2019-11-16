Mercedes has confirmed that an all-electric version of its G-Class off-roader will be heading into production.

A rival for the Tesla Model X and the recently announced all-electric Range Rover, the news follows on from rumours that the model would have to be killed off because of concerns over the ability to electrify it.

Mercedes G-Class celebrates 40 years.

However, the announcement was made on Twitter by Mercedes’ head of digital transformation, Sascha Pallenberg, who quoted Daimler chief executive Ola Källenius as saying: “There will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes Benz G-Class. In the past, there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I’d say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class.”

Though Mercedes has yet to announce what the car will officially be called, it has filed a copyright for the ‘EQG’ nameplate.

Details around the build-up of the car are scarce, with few details surrounding the powertrain or performance available.

There’s a good chance that the G-Class will use similar components as found in Merc’s EQ range, so expect a pair of electric motors and plenty of performance. However, given the standard G-Class’ weight, Mercedes will have a tough time keeping the electric version’s bulk to a minimum.