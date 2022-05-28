A one-horse PN leadership ‘race’ comes to a close today with the final vote on whether to confirm Bernard Grech at the party’s helm.

With a fragmented party still reeling from a 40,000-vote election defeat in March, all eyes will be on whether Grech will be given the strong mandate to lead the party into the 2024 European Parliament elections.

According to the PN’s statute, Grech only needs a simple majority, 50 per cent plus one more vote, to be confirmed as the party’s leader.

Sources in the opposition leader’s team say he hopes to secure above 70 per cent of the vote among the roughly 1,600 party councillors eligible to vote.

Although early voting started on Monday, the party launched a last-minute bid yesterday to boost turnout by allowing councillors who are overseas to vote by proxy.

One party insider said the proxy vote announcement is a clear attempt to maximise the turnout, as PN officials fear apathy and disillusionment will keep councillors away from the ballot.

In a statement, the PN urged councillors wishing to vote by proxy to "immediately" inform the party's election commission so someone else can be nominated to cast their vote.

One PN veteran said resorting to proxy voting when councillors were already given the opportunity to cast their ballots as early as Monday could be "risky".

"It is clearly an attempt to maximise the turnout for the leadership vote. If the process is handled transparently, with the party announcing the number of proxy votes, then the are no issues.

"If a large number of proxy votes are cast, it could then start to get worrying, as there would be scope for abuse," the party source said.

Another PN official downplayed the significance of the move, saying the PN was merely formalising the process after receiving a number of requests for proxy voting throughout the week.

The polls are set to close at 3pm in Gozo and 5pm at the PN's Pieta headquarters.

The result should be known by early evening.

Speaking to The Sunday Times of Malta last weekend, the PN leader said he was determined to carry out the necessary changes in the party, but admitted he was upset at “destructive” individuals who did not seek the party’s interests and were solely bent on tripping him up, especially ahead of the leadership election.