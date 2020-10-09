You are probably familiar with the European EuroMillions and EuroJackpot lotteries and their enormous jackpot prizes. German lotteries, on the other hand, aren’t as well-known, even among residents of Malta. This week lottery fans’ attention is focused on the Germany Lotto, one of the biggest national lotteries in Europe, which currently offers an amazing jackpot of €42,000,000.

Germany Lotto, also known as Lotto 6aus49, guarantees a €1 million starting jackpot and no one has won the prize in the current cycle since August 22, 2020. There is a good chance the jackpot will soon surpass Lotto’s record jackpot prize of €45,400,000.

What makes Germany Lotto stand out?

Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson of theLotter – the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service – explained: “The odds of winning the Germany Lotto jackpot are one in 139 million which might sound like a lot, but they are actually the same odds as EuroMillions. You’re twice as likely to win Germany Lotto than the American Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots and more than four times as likely to win than the SuperEnalotto jackpot.”

According to Cooremans, another good reason to play Germany Lotto: “Is the fact that it has one of the most generous second prizes division in the world. You can win prizes worth one or several million euros by guessing Germany Lotto’s six main numbers, whereas to win the jackpot you must also match the lottery’s Super Number.”

How to play for Germany Lotto’s €42,000,000 jackpot online from Malta

Simply open an account at theLotter.com and pick six main numbers from a guess range of one to 49 and one additional number, called the Super Number, from a range of zero to 9. Once you have filled out your entries, theLotter’s local agents in Germany will purchase official Lotto tickets on your behalf. As part of theLotter’s See Your Ticket Service, you will see a scan of the lottery tickets you purchased online before the draw.

To win the jackpot, the numbers on your ticket must match the six main Lotto numbers as well as the Super Number. If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you commission free! That means the entire jackpot prize could be yours. Even if your ticket makes only a partial match with the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of Germany Lotto nine prize divisions.

theLotter’s winners list keeps getting longer

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of over 5.5 million winners from across the globe who have won more than $100 million in lottery prizes. Some of theLotter’s lucky players have scored big wins playing Lotto 6aus49 online at the site.

W.R. is a German expat living in Thailand who enjoys a twice-weekly taste of home by buying Germany Lotto tickets online at theLotter. In January 2013, W.R. won €3,978.10 just one month after joining theLotter! In December 2013, W.R. won €25,805 with an 8-number systematic form. W.R.’s fourth place prize for matching five main numbers was in addition to his more than 70 other secondary prizes which substantially increased his total win!

Germany Lotto draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday and the lottery is well known for regularly making millionaires with both its first and second place prizes. Take a chance of winning this week’s jackpot worth €42,000,000 by getting your official lottery tickets online at theLotter.com from Malta!

For more information, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/