A newly launched card game for ages five to seven brings to the table an unconventional way of educating the young students. EduCard is the collective brainchild of 10 St. Aloysius College students partaking in JAYE – an entrepreneurship education program. It has taken the market by storm as an educational children’s card game formulated on the government-issued syllabi for Maltese, English, Mathematics and Science. EduCards guarantee endless hours of fun, knowledge and excitement tailored to every child’s needs.

Enhancing kids’ educational success by using vibrant colours and visuals creates appeal and fosters positive attitudes towards learning. Studies prove that colours stimulate young learners, maintain attention and encourage creativity. Children take in the world around them through their eyes, and bright colours are one of the first aspects of sight that help them distinguish form and categorise objects.

The company strives towards one main mission; making every card count. EduCards founders strongly abide by the principle of ‘education for all’. Education helps people become better citizens, teaches the importance of hard work and, at the same time, helps students grow and develop.

EduCard's objective is not solely restricted to improving young learner's educational experience innovatively, but also to widening their knowledge on both our native and official languages; Maltese and English – reflecting our rich and unique culture and bilingualism. Maths and Science education provides a framework for how to find answers and articulates concepts from the intuitive to the obscure; essential aspects to be woven into early education.

With 160 cards at one’s disposal, EduCard seeks to create an atmosphere of subconscious learning whereby children approach learning in awe and anticipation rather than in unwillingness. This interactive, hands-on experience will facilitate the child’s visual and tactile motor senses and alter the approach to education, making it a joyful and pleasant experience.

With the business set to liquidise by April, as part of the JAYE programme, the founders have expressed an interest in continuing their joint entrepreneurial venture in the future. An investment in knowledge pays the best interest, therefore the all-girl business team reinforces the need for effective primary education and calls upon the government to infiltrate more engaging learning techniques within the system.

More information is available at https://www.educardmlt.com/. You can also purchase online at http://www.zaar.com.mt/projects/educard/.