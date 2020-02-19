For the 14th consecutive year, All Gone is back and hotter than ever. The publication for 2019, entitled I Want Your Love is a tribute to American band Chic’s 1970s disco song, portraying a love letter for street culture which has become the number one love of an entire generation.

This publication showcases 2019’s finest moments in street culture with cover artwork by visual artist Nina Chanel Abney. These limited-edition hardback books record all the ever-changing urban trends and catalogues the most innovative and coveted street culture products of the year.

The publication was put together by street fashion icon, Michael Dupouy. He is considered one of the most influential figures in street culture who created the most important annual urban guide to the street.

All Gone isn’t just an annual for streetwear addicts. It’s also a great place for urban newbies to dip their toe into street culture, to learn from and feel inspired by the industry’s best. These collectable annuals feature a variety of work from world-class photographers and artists, celebrating the colourful fusion of street-fashion and art.

All Gone is available at Urban Jungle. This issue will be celebrated with a book signing by Michael Dupouy at the Urban Jungle Store at The Point Shopping Mall on March 2 at 6.30pm.

