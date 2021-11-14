David Mahon, CEO, Full Color® Games, has invented an entirely new class of card and casino gaming.

It looks like Full Color® Games has completely reinvented card and casino gaming. What is it and how does it work?

Full Color® Games is an entirely new class of card and casino gaming that creates a brand new way to play all the world’s most popular games. It starts with the invention of Full Color® Cards and is powered by my unique and proprietary means and methods that make up my Full Color® Gaming System. My marquee game is called 21 or Nothing® featuring Full Color® Cards, a game that uses the world first and only new true universal deck of playing cards. Full Color® Cards are truly universal because it works for every type of popular card gaming format there is from Full Color® Baccarat to Full Color® Video Poker. I’ve even reinvented Full Color® Solitaire!

The trick to what I’ve invented is how I’ve revolutionized the two most popular casino card games on earth – blackjack and baccarat – is really simple stupid. First, I removed the aces and faces off of a traditional deck of cards and second, converted all the regular suits of hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades to simple colours because they are truly not necessary to play a card game. In short, I reduced a three-part card system in a traditional deck down to a two-part card system and then I added a fifth suit. So what you have is four-colour suits and one white suit with one simple stupid twist. The four-colour suits +increase your score and the one white suit -decreases your score to create an entirely new up and down set of gaming action that was never before possible in a traditional deck because the scoring only goes one way, until now.

So imagine, you’re playing blackjack and you have a 16 and you just know you’re going to bust in a traditional deck when you draw another card, but in 21 or Nothing® using Full Color® Cards, you could draw a white card, say a -11 and lower your score down to +5. All of a sudden, you have an entirely new game as the score resets itself! Not only did you not bust your score is now +5 and there isn’t a card in the deck that can bust you now so you get more game play without having to put up any more money! What gets even crazier is that you can actually keep drawing white cards and lower your score down to zero or less than zero, in what we simply call “nothing” and since only one out of every five cards can take you down in score, if you end up with a “nothing” for your score, it ranks as a 21 and your game is over! All the dealer can do is draw up to 21 or down to “nothing” and push you!

My means and methods now open up the math possibilities to do things that are absolutely impossible in a traditional game and it doesn’t stop there, it does the exact same thing in my Full Color® Baccarat, Full Color® Poker and even non-casino games like Full Color® Solitaire. Once you see how it works in all my other formats of Full Color® Bingo, Full Color® Slots, Full Color® Craps, Full Color® Roulette, Full Color® Lotto and Full Color® Sic Bo, you’ll discover that my new means and methods truly do create an entirely new class of card and casino gaming.

What kind of epiphany do people have when they discover and play one of your Full Color® Games formats for the first time?

The first one is, “Wow this is so simple, I could have come up with it!”. It is truly hard to imagine that no one on earth ever thought of putting a negative score value into a deck of cards before. It’s like you’ve been driving your car without a gear to go in reverse. It would be impossible to “parallel” park without one! My new formats and paradigms truly change everything. Secondly, once they play a Full Color® Games version of the original format, they do not want to go back to the traditional version because my games are much more fun, solve the problems of the lack of choice, create higher payouts, one-of-a-kind side wagers like our Russian Roulette™ (the world’s first and only “No bet, side bet”) where you can get paid premium payouts up to 5:1 without putting up any more money! The games are easy to learn, more fun to play and create entirely new ways to play that are truly dynamic in ways that you can’t even imagine until you see it. Blackjack is dead. May it rest in peace!

Can your new gaming formulas and paradigms extend beyond card games and if so, how?

Yes. To prove that my Full Color® Gaming System is really a new, unique and proprietary math formula and not just a “deck of cards”, my gaming formulas and paradigms also work in dice, balls and wheels!

Full Color® Cards is just one element of Full Color® Games and my Full Color® Gaming System, all of which truly does create an entirely new class of card and casino gaming. The reason why it works is due to the fact that all casino games are based on laws of probability and the frequency in which they occur. So with my math formulas, I am able to create a new way to play every single format ever created, however don’t be fooled, it’s not as easy as it appears to get the casino gaming math to balance!

So far as the how does it work part, well that’s secret sauce you’ll have to wait for and see with each new format that I release over the next 10 years!

What role did technology play in such innovation?

That’s a great question. No one has ever asked me that one. Despite people saying that I am some kind of mathematical savant, I can assure you, I am not. I have never been to college and I do not have a math degree. I took half a year of calculus in high school and that’s it. But, what I do have is common sense and above all, technology to solve the math variable problems.

My secret sauce was Amazon Web Service. I could not have invented Full Color® Games as it is today without their technology and instant access to it at random and at will. In 21 or Nothing®, it took me 15 minutes to invent the base formula and I ran my first test of million unit samples in just 1 hour and 21 minutes through a simple software language called Python, but it took me 6 solid weeks, running 61 computers, 24 hours a day, to run 3.2 billion calculations 1,800 different ways – and a whole lot of Microsoft Excel to do comparative analysis – before I was satisfied that I had a perfect formula on 21 or Nothing® that I could get certified and licensed for real money game play. Technology is the key to everything for me including my ability to distribute it all through my own remote gaming servers to anyone and anywhere in the world, all at the same time.

Creating a new way to play the world’s most popular games and popularizing it must require a lot of branding – what effort do you spend on branding and marketing your inventions?

Well, that’s another task that technology can help you solve. With YouTube, you can ‘broadcast yourself’ and solve huge challenges in creating awareness, overcome educational challenges and get other influencers like affiliate marketers, who can actually make money off of your product by driving them to online casinos where they can be played which takes us to SiGMA. They are the single greatest industry machine that connects everyone together through their never-ending global events that fulfil a new product’s need for social media, affiliate marketing, distributors, casino operators and all of the supporting industry infrastructure beyond that. For me, it was started with having the honour and privilege of being featured on this month’s printed SiGMA magazine and even more importantly being on their debut copy of their first ever online interactive magazine (click here) that also takes readers straight into my website, product videos and more and it just parlays from there. Here I am being featured on the number one newspaper and source of information in the #1 online casino gaming jurisdiction here in Malta!

You will be in Malta for Sigma Europe – what are your expectations?

Yes, we have a huge booth at SiGMA. We already have more business than I can possibly get to. We have unlimited blue skies of business opportunities for the next 20 or more years. Our goal is to simply remove that “incredulity of mankind’s” ability to believe in something brand new by letting people come play both the physical and online gaming versions and show them why they will never go back to the traditional games ever again after they’ve played my versions in Full Color® Games!

Will this eventually lead to your setting up presence in Malta? And if yes, why Malta?

We are already here in Malta, have our first casino gaming license as Type 1 Critical Game Supplier and with that, we are bring Full Color® Games to the vast majority of the world and be close to our friends at SiGMA who are instrumental in our success!