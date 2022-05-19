Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp paid tribute to travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans for their support after his crucial save in a penalty shoot-out helped the German club beat Rangers to win the Europa League final on Wednesday.
Trapp batted away an attempt by Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey as Eintracht won the shoot-out 5-4 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time in Seville.
“We are all heroes. Without the fans we wouldn’t have made it,” an emotional Trapp told RTL+ as thousands of Frankfurt fans celebrated in the stands.
Frankfurt fought back as Rafael Borre equalised to cancel out a goal by Rangers forward Joe Aribo early in the second half after a slip by Eintracht defender Tutu.
