The recent approval by the Planning Authority to build a villa complete with swimming pool on ODZ land in Qala has been heavily criticised and objected to by various NGOs, including the Qala local council. To justify this approval, statements were made by the government relaying that the approval was in line with approved policy.

In this write-up, I propose to verify whether the recommendation for refusal was fair and reasonable with respect to the planning policy that caters for such development, namely policy 6.2A of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2014, which legislates the rehabilitation and change of use of existing buildings of architectural, historical (not scheduled) vernacular or of other significance on ODZ land, and to consider whether the approval was in line with approved policy as claimed by the government.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) noted that the property proposed for demolition is a vernacular building of notable architectural merit and, therefore, policy 6.2A applies.

The proposal is not to be assessed in relation to Policy 6.2B since the existing building is not scheduled, and is not to be assessed in relation to Policy 6.2C since the existing building is of historical, architectural and vernacular importance as confirmed by the SCH, and since the proposed replacement building by far exceeds the total floor area of the existing building.

Policy 6.2A of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance states that permission may be granted for the rehabilitation of an existing building located on ODZ land provided that “all the following criteria are satisfied”.

Policy preamble states that “all” criteria must be satisfied, whereas policy statements are qualified by the word “or” following each criterion. This puts the policy stance in a conflicting mode, in the sense that first the policy requires all criteria to be followed, but then follows this by an action that is not strictly enforceable.

Given the circumstances, it is difficult to give an interpretation of how the policy can be satisfied because on one hand it may be satisfied if all criteria are complied with, or, on the other, if only one criterion is complied with.

This requires legal advice to seek what in the circumstances could be a reasonable interpretation. For the purpose of this review, it is assumed that compliance with one option from each criterion must be satisfied.

The existing building on site comprises one room that has a footprint of 31m² with no roof and has a significant part of its external walls damaged.

In terms of criterion 1, the applicant can sufficiently prove that the building/s is/are covered by development permission, or that it is a pre-1978 building.

The building is visible in aerial photos, so it satisfies the second requirement of criterion 1.

Criterion 2 stipulates that the converted building shall be limited to: (a) use already legally established and/or covered by a development permission, where “legally established” is defined as any intervention, including land-use change and land reclamation, covered by development permission or that which is visible on the 1978 aerial photos.

Due to its old age, the existing building is not covered by development permission. Therefore, the residential use of the building that is the subject of this PA application is considered to be legally established if this residential use is visible on the 1978 aerial photographs. This is confirmed by a decision of the Environment and Planning Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The approval was not justified in terms of the current policy

Now, from the 1978 aerial photograph, it is evident that the building had no roof. Therefore, in 1978, the building was not used for residential purposes, notwithstanding the evidence submitted by the notary. Consequently, the proposed development is in contravention with Criterion 2(a) of Policy 6.2A.

The converted building shall also be limited to (b) any new use permitted by this policy document. In this case, subject to the respective criteria or in the context of criterion 2(b), what is being applied for is the development of a new dwelling, which is not permitted by policy. Therefore, the proposed development does not qualify in terms of criterion 2(b).

The building is also to be limited to (c): any other use that would lead to an overall improvement to the area and/or the agricultural sector and/or animal welfare, or, conversely, if the proposed development will not lead to an overall improvement to the area.

This has been amply explained by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) whereas in document 47a they stated the following:

“The site of the proposed development is located in a very sensitive rural location, forming part of the area known as ‘Tal-Muxi’. Its overall natural environment is significant in view of its scenic quality and is mainly characterised by a dense maquis and garrigue habitat, geological and topographical features, terraced fields and traditional rubble walls.

“In fact, the site is within an Area of High Landscape Sensitivity (AHLS) atop a predominantly undisturbed rural coast. The existing stand-alone building appears to be an old traditional rural structure characterised by traditional features.

This structure is an integral part of the character of the surrounding rural landscape.

“ERA considers that the environmental sensitivity of the site context and the impacts associated with proliferation of urban-type development in this natural area are important site-specific material considerations having a significant bearing on this application.

“There are significant environmental concerns regarding the proposal in view of the replacement of the existing traditional rural structure with a new, modern building with the resultant visual impacts that significantly intrude into the pleasant panoramic view.

“The proposed development does not respect the size, proportions and the character of the original building, as the development seeks to increase the built-up floor area by five to six times. There is no justification to replace the existing structure with urban type development, which should be restricted to areas already designated for such use. Hence, the proposal is in conflict with several objectives of the strategic planning document SPED.

“It is concluded that interventions at this site are unacceptable in principle, and that such proposal may also create a precedent for further built-up structures within this sensitive area, with consequential additional impacts on the rural landscape and the visual amenity of the area. Furthermore, the proposed development is not related to the agricultural sector and/or animal welfare. Therefore, the proposed development does not qualify in terms of criterion 2(c).”

The building shall also be limited to (d) a dwelling (even if the former use was not residential), provided the existing building to be converted has a minimum habitable area of 100m² (habitable area refers to the roofed internal space between walls), provided the site is already serviced by a road network that would adequately cater for the proposed residence, or the area of the existing building is of 31m², which is far less than the minimum requirement of 100m² of existing habitable area.

The existing building is not habitable since there is no roof. Furthermore, the site is not already serviced by a street. Therefore, the proposed development does not qualify in terms of criterion 2(d).

The building shall be limited to (e) more than one dwelling, provided that each unit can be accommodated with a minimum habitable area of 150m² (habitable area refers to the roofed internal space between walls, provided the site is already serviced by a road network that would adequately cater for the proposed residences).

The area of the existing building is of only 31m² and therefore this criterion is not applicable.

According to criterion 3, the proposal does not involve substantial lateral or vertical extensions and/or substantial re-building. The existing building, measuring 31m², is proposed to be extended to a total floor space of 199m². It is clear that the proposal does involve substantial lateral or vertical extensions. Therefore, the proposed development is in contravention of criterion 3.

In terms of criterion 4, the use of the building shall be subject to prior consultation with the departments/authorities responsible for regulating such use. Consultations have been carried out with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

The remaining criteria – 5 and 6 – stipulated in Policy 6.2A are of no relevance to the issue of whether the proposed development is acceptable in principle or not.

ERA objected to the proposed development as stated in their submission. Furthermore, SCH too does not approve of the proposed development of the site as its extensive nature is to the detriment of the surrounding maquis and garigue landscape... the proposal is objectionable in principle.

On the basis of the above considerations, in my view, the recommendation for refusal reflects a fair view with respect to current policy, while the approval was not justified in terms of the current policy.

Godwin Cassar is former director general MEPA.