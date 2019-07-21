Għaxaq Music Events have become synonymous with high-calibre annual concerts.

Għaxaq Music Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a smashing event, bringing the hottest tunes and bands to the locality.

Kickstarting tomorrow, Ultimate Coldplay, voted the UK’s number one tribute band to Coldplay, will be starting off the celebrations. Formed in 2017, Ultimate Coldplay have been performing to sell-out crowds across the UK and Europe, wowing audiences with their amazingly Coldplay sounds.

They’re currently recreating the famous band’s ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ tour, bringing a performance of a lifetime that includes hits such as Yellow, The Scientist, Paradise, Adventure of a Lifetime, Sky Full of Stars and many more.

Local artists Matthew James & Band will be hitting the stage with several guest artists, opening for Ultimate Coldplay.

The former Red Electrick frontman will be gracing the Għaxaq music festival stage with an energetic performance.

On Wednesday, world-famous Smokie, Europe’s top live band, is back with its world tour in Malta. Visiting more than 20 countries in three continents, it’s certainly a much-awaited iconic band to our islands. They’ll be playing songs from their new EP as well as some of their classics.

As done in previous concerts, the organisers will create a memorable experience including fireworks.

The Għaxaq Music Festival is being held at the Għaxaq Grounds tomorrow from 8pm to midnight. It is being supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the Malta Arts Council. Parking areas near the venue will be available.