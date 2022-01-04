All job centres have been closed to the public due to multiple COVID-19 cases and employees in mandatory quarantine, the Department of Information has announced.

They will remain closed until further notice, it said.

The understaffing has affected the job centres in Mosta, Vittoriosa, Qawra and the Valletta LEAP Office, it said.

Meanwhile, all services are still available through the online Jobsplus website, via e-mail or telephone.

To register for work, clients can either apply through their account on the website https://jobsplus.gov.mt or send an e-mail to registrations.jobsplus@gov.mt.

Those who do not have access to internet can call on 2220 1250/2/3/4/5/6/7 or on 2220 1905, 2220 1933 and 2220 1934 to register for work or to receive the required service.