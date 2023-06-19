Time to go back to the 1960s and 70s, in Ellie, il-Musical!

With an all-star cast including Clare Agius, Jeremy Grech, Patrick Vella and Christine Francalanza, let Ellie, il-Musical take you on a nostalgia trip at Teatru Manoel between June 30 and July 8.

Don’t miss this unforgettable brand-new jukebox musical in Maltese and English!

Sing and dance along to covers of songs from The Beatles’ catalogue, with groovy fashions and a great story.

The future looks bright for four ambitious teens. When they compete against each other at the Yellow Music Club, the Club’s owners suggest they form their own group. But that’s not so easy, when past flames and future ambitions get in the way. Can everyone finally accept that all we need is love?

Book your tickets today at www.teatrumanoel.mt.