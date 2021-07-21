Hyundai is unveiling one its latest models, the all-new Hyundai Bayon. The all-new Hyundai Bayon will be the ultimate drive for all European families, forming part of the B-SUV segment, and the entry model for Hyundai’s SUVs.

The all-new Hyundai Bayon will be equipped with high-tech features, ample space and refined comfort. In Europe’s expanding SUV market, the all-new Hyundai Bayon will further the brands success in this segment, adding to the already successful Kona and Tucson.

The unveiling of this hybrid model will be held this Thursday, July 22 between 10:30am and 2pm at the Motors Inc Showroom, Mdina Road, Qormi. To further showcase the all-new Hyundai Bayon, an event will be held at the premises, celebrating another exciting moment for the brand.

Both press and influencers from the automotive industry will be present during the event. Attendees of the event will be given a presentation of the model as well as the opportunity to test drive the vehicle. Upon purchasing a Hyundai vehicle from Motors Inc, one will also be able to benefit from a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

For further information about the variety of models and features, follow the Motors Inc social media platforms in the coming days or contact the Hyundai sales team on 2269 2000.