The stylish and distinctive all-new Ford Kuga SUV – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever – introduces sleek new exterior design with premium proportions for improved roominess and comfort.

The sophisticated and stylish all-new Kuga Titanium, sporty Kuga ST‑Line and upscale Kuga Vignale are offered with an advanced range of hybrid powertrains that delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency with the range average improved by up to 28 per cent like-for-like compared with the outgoing model.

The comprehensive Kuga powertrain line-up includes Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid (mild hybrid) and Kuga Hybrid (full hybrid) variants, alongside Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel, 1.5‑litre EcoBlue diesel and 1.5‑litre EcoBoost petrol engines, and intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission.

The all-new Kuga offers even more intuitive comfort and driver assistance features, including the FordPass Connect modem that helps owners better manage their Kuga Plug-In Hybrid with new electrified vehicle features for the FordPass app. Further sophisticated technologies include a wireless charging pad and Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system1 supported by an eight-inch central touchscreen. A premium B&O Sound System produces a high-quality audio experience, while a new industry-first, free-form, 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with “true colour” is more informative, intuitive and easier to read.

New stop and go, speed sign recognition and lane centring technologies help drivers negotiate stop-start and highway traffic with greater confidence than ever before, while predictive curve light and sign-based light help drivers see more clearly in the dark. Head-up display technology helps drivers to keep their eyes on the road ahead, and active park assist 2 enables fully automated parking manoeuvres at the push of a button.

Best-in-class rear legroom and luggage space can be realised using sliding second row seats, able to easily move forward or rearward up to 150mm.

Kuga is Ford’s best-selling SUV in Europe and the third best-selling Ford vehicle in the region after the Fiesta and Focus. Customers purchased 161,400 Kuga vehicles in 2019, an increase of almost five per cent, contributing to a Ford SUV sales increase of more than six per cent last year.

“The all-new Kuga is our best example yet of Ford’s human-centric design approach; developed in close collaboration with SUV customers to deliver distinctive style, unprecedented powertrain choice, premium comfort and advanced technologies that make life easier for owners inside and outside of the car,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.