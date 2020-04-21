All new admissions to Mount Carmel Hospital are being screened for coronavirus as part of initiatives to protect patient safety.

Two people are being treated for COVID-19 in the psychiatric hospital in Attard.

In a statement, the health ministry said patients being admitted are screened for COVID-19 and nursed in specific areas until a swab result is obtained.

It said all new admissions who are COVID-negative are receiving psychiatric care in "holding bays", to ensure that asymptomatic newly admitted patients do not spread the virus to the more vulnerable patients in the chronic wards.

Meanwhile, specific areas in the hospital have been set up for patients who are COVID-positive and require psychiatric care, as well as for patients who are in mandatory quarantine or patients recovering from the virus.

When visiting the hospital, Health Minister Chris Fearne applauded Mount Carmel’s initiatives and thanked the staff for their dedication.

So far 431 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Malta, and three people have died.