Renault and electric vehicles is the story of a revolution embraced well before all others. More than 10 years of unparalleled experience and expertise, as shown by the 10 billion ‘e-kilometres’ covered by the 400,000 vehicles already sold. Renault Group, EV pioneer, currently stands as market leader in Europe. And the story is just beginning.

Renault’s all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric is the first of its Generation 2.0 electric vehicles and marks the beginning of a new chapter of the electric revolution. Thanks to the new CMF-EV platform, it rewrites the rulebook and pushes the boundaries in terms of design, roominess on the inside and dynamism on the road. It is as much a joy to drive as it is to behold.

Sporting Renault's new ‘Nouvel'R’ logo, the all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric personifies the brand's transformation: it symbolizes how the core of the market is being revolutionised, represents a gigantic leap forward in all aspects, and is exciting to see and to drive each time. It proudly stands as a uniquely technological car with the interior adorned by its crowning jewel, the OpenR screen that brings together the instrument panel and multimedia interface all within the same unit.

The all-new Megane E-Tech Electric does even more to protect the environment. All upholstery is made of 100 per cent recycled materials and 95 per cent of the vehicle will be recycled at the end of its life.

The engine is brand new. Thanks to its optimised design, the engine is compact and only weighs 145kg. It offers all the joys of driving an electric car, in particular the instant acceleration, that is as dynamic as it is smooth. It takes the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds.

The all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric comes with a 60-kWh battery offering a range of up to 470 km (WLTP cycle). The battery has an eight-year guarantee.

The new model has been equipped with an optimised regenerative braking system. Every time the car brakes, the battery recuperates a bit of energy, for a truly optimal approach to energy management – no matter how the car is used.

All-new Megane E-Tech electric received a five-star rating from EuroNCAP with its 2022 test protocol. It scored 85 per cent adult occupant protection and 88 per cent on child occupant protection thanks to its highly protective structure equipped with a total of seven airbags. The score for vulnerable road user is 65 per cent while safety assist reached 79 per cent.

The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is an exciting demonstration of what the future will look like. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.

For more information visit https://www.autosales.com.mt/en/megane-e-tech-electric/.

