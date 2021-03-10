Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all organised sport has been banned with immediate effect until April 11 due to a spike of COVID-19.

Abela was addressing a news conference along with Health Minister Chris Fearne, and Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent for Health, on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta reached a record 510 cases.

The ban on organised sport is part of a broader package of measures which include school closures, the shutdown of non-essential shops and services and further restrictions on public gatherings.

