Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all organised sport has been banned with immediate effect until April 11 due to a spike of COVID-19.
Abela was addressing a news conference along with Health Minister Chris Fearne, and Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent for Health, on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta reached a record 510 cases.
The ban on organised sport is part of a broader package of measures which include school closures, the shutdown of non-essential shops and services and further restrictions on public gatherings.
