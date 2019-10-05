Notte Bianca returns to Valletta today from 7pm onwards, bringing forth a new vision with a passion for arts at heart.

This year, Festivals Malta has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh new identity, introducing its new tagline ‘Where arts bring the city to life’.

With over 50 different acts, Notte Bianca is the largest and the only festival of its kind in Malta, featuring the participation of more than 200 local and international artists.

For this year’s edition of Notte Bianca, the Valletta Cultural Agency is collaborating with Festivals Malta to produce Orkestra fil-Miftuħ, a musical journey at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, with the participation of the Malta Youth Orchestra, tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo and singer Jasmine Abela.

Through such collaborations with public cultural organisations, the VCA continues to ensure that arts and culture are made accessible to the public, while continuously driving new life into our capital city.

Festivals Malta has launched the 2019 Notte Bianca programme of events, with a variety of performances that appeal to the diverse Notte Bianca crowd. Highlights include Il-lejla, llejla! – a live music programme on the main stage at St George’s Square with artists like Owen Luellen, Sterjotipi, Skald, Vinyl Paradise, JJoy and international DJ Christina Novelli; acoustic classical music performances at MUŻA; a piano concerto from the Vatican’s very own Maestro Libertucci at St John’s Co-Cathedral; dance projects with social themes in the Upper Barrakka Gardens; It-Tfalja li Stunat – a brief musical comedy within the Law Courts of Malta and so much more.

All of this year’s productions have been exclusively produced and developed for Notte Bianca together with its new artistic director, Antoine Farrugia.

Visitors heading to Notte Bianca will be able to plan their visit ahead due to a new visitor strategy. The programme has been categorised into seven routes, designed to facilitate the Notte Bianca experience. These are categorised as: Red (consisting of entertainment for adults), installations, dance, theatre, kids, classic and music.

Festivals Malta has also launched an interactive map on its website, which maps out the projects according to the different routes and also indicates where each project is located.

Visit www.festivals.mt for more information.