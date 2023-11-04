To mark the feast of All Saints, the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, a sub-committee of the La Stella Philharmonic Society, opened an exhibition by Gozitan artist Adonai Camilleri Cauchi at the Astra Theatre in Victoria.

The exhibition, titled Lumen Ecclesae (light of the Church), features 11 statues of martyrs.

The organisers also published an informative book, which can be purchased from the theatre.

An open talk with the artist and his father, Michael, is taking place today, November 4, at 10am. The public is invited to attend.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and La Stella Band president Michael Formosa last Wednesday.

It is open until November 9. Entrance is free.