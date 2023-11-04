To mark the feast of All Saints, the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, a sub-committee of the La Stella Philharmonic Society, opened an exhibition by Gozitan artist Adonai Camilleri Cauchi at the Astra Theatre in Victoria.

The exhibition, titled Lumen Ecclesae (light of the Church), features 11 statues of martyrs. 

The organisers also published an informative book, which can be purchased from the theatre.

An open talk with the artist and his father, Michael, is taking place today, November 4, at 10am. The public is invited to attend.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and La Stella Band president Michael Formosa last Wednesday.

It is open until November 9. Entrance is free.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.