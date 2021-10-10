For almost two decades now, attending the BMW Motorrad Days has been a must for motorcycle fans from all over the world. Visitors from countries such as the US, Japan or Australia, sports, touring and enduro riders, customising freaks or motorsports enthusiasts will all find their personal highlight to feel great and have loads of fun at the BMW Motorrad Days.

Following a two-year break – caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – BMW Motorrad invites fans and friends of the brand to the BMW Motorrad Days again on July 2, 3, 2022. This time the location will be in the Summer Garden of the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds. The event will immediately follow the Pure&Crafted Festival, which will take place on July 1, 2022 at the same location and for which BMW Motorrad is once again the initiator and title sponsor.

