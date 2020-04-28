Ships in port will be sounding their horns at noon on Friday to celebrate and recognise the contributions and sacrifices that all workers have been making amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the Malta International Shipowners Association said it joined the European Community Shipowners’ Association and the International Chamber of Shipping in calling all member companies, shipowners, managers, port operators and any relevant national stakeholder to encourage ships captains to sound their horns when in port at noon on May 1.

"At this difficult time for the world, shipping wants to ensure that the contributions made by all maritime workers such as seafarers are not forgotten," the association said.

Ships across Europe will also be taking part in the same initiative, it said.

According to the association, there are 685,000 maritime workers in European shipping alone, with some 555,000 of them at sea.

"They are working hard to ensure that food, fuel and supplies continue to flow for millions of European citizens."