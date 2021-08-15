The Maltese Olympic Committee issued the following statement in response to criticism after Malta’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

As the XXXII Games of the Olympiad in Tokyo have reached their end, the Maltese Olympic Committee is first to admit that its athletes’ performances could have been better.

There is no questionable doubt as to the total commitment and dedication that Malta’s athletes put into their preparation and subsequent performance.

Unfortunately that was not enough.

The dust has not even settled and as always happens after the Olympic Games, the armchair critics come out and tell all how it should and should not be done.

