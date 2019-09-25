A man who risked his savings on a failed plan to import gold from Sierra Leone has lost a legal bid to recover money he invested in the venture.



John Cortis started civil proceedings against Mark Anthony Portelli after the two friends had agreed to set up a limited liability company together with a Sierra Leone couple made up of a diplomat at the Sierra Leone embassy in Libya and an experienced gold trader with a gold exporter’s licence.

The company was registered with Mr Portelli, the Sierre Leone diplomat and a holding company listed as its shareholders.

Mr Cortis handed €60,000 to Mr Portelli to kickstart the venture after he had convinced him that this was a recipe to success. Mr Cortis also spent a further €4,800 to cover export expenses.

The following day, Mr Cortis and Mr Portelli, appearing on behalf of the registered company and signed a constitution of debt.

The money was deposited in an account in the name of a shareholding company. According to the deal, Mr Cortis would get his money back in full, plus 33 per cent of profits from the business.

At the time, gold was valued at US$33,000 per kilogram.

Time passed and the gold or profits never materialised. When Mr Cortis demanded an explanation, Mr Portelli told him that the purchase order had been cancelled and the money had been invested elsewhere.

There were three reasons for the change of plans, Mr Portelli himself declared in court.

Gold had risen in price, Mr Portelli said, and the start of the wet season combined with an outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone had made gold mining there more hazardous.

Mr Cortis instituted a civil suit for repayment of the debt which at the time of filing of the action stood at €52,800 but which was later partly refunded, bringing down the outstanding balance to €6,284.81.

But while he insisted that the money had been a loan, Mr Portelli argued that it had been an investment in a business venture.

The applicant insisted that he had entrusted his friend with the money without laying down any express conditions, signing “a paper” only when his friend insisted.

Mr Portelli insisted otherwise and noted that the “paper” had been a deed of constitution of debt where the debtor was the gold trading company, not Mr Portelli.

The First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Joseph Zammit McKeon, upheld Mr Portelli’s arguments, declaring the applicant’s version unrealistic.

Mr Cortis had framed his action within the terms of loan, rather than fraud, and it was useless arguing that he had not read the document he had signed nor sought advice, given that he was illiterate.

Moreover, Mr Cortis had chosen not to be named a shareholder in the registered company after receiving advice that he risked losing his social benefits if he did so.

He had chosen to risk his money without seeking the appropriate cover, possibly enticed by the prospects of a handsome profit that far exceeded interest rates on bank deposits, the court observed.

In the light of all evidence put forward, the respondent was not to take the blame for the failed venture, the Court declared, thereby throwing out the applicant’s claim.