The BOV Premier League is set for an exciting final day of the opening phase of the 2021-22 season with four teams vying for the final berth in the Championship Pool.

Last weekend, Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans booked their place in the Championship Pool after getting back to winning ways to join Floriana, Hibernians and Birkirkara in the top section of the Maltese top flight.

With Sliema Wanderers, Santa Lucia and Balzan already resigned to playing in the Relegation Pool this season, the fate of four other teams is still up in the air as Sirens, who currently hold the sixth and final berth in the Championship Pool, will be looking to fend off the challenge of Gudja United, Mosta and Valletta.

There is little to separate these sides heading into the final match of the first phase as the St Paul’s Bay side are on 27 points, one clear of Gudja United with Valletta and Mosta a further point behind.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta