Every arrival from Portugal, UK and most of Italy will be on Malta's 'amber list' of nations that need to provide a certificate showing a negative COVID-19 test.

Previously, only travellers from Porto in Portugal and arrivals from several, but not all, UK airports faced the restrictions.

The updated list of countries in the amber category now includes arrivals from all airports in both countries as well in every airport in Italy, except neighbouring Sicily and Sardinia.

Arrivals from airports in the list must present the certificate of a test dated no more than 72 hours before landing.

Anyone who does not present a certificate can be asked to take a test on arrival or self-quarantine.

The updated list of countries is:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardinia)

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

United Kingdom

New restrictions come into force on Friday.