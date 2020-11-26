Every arrival from Portugal, UK and most of Italy will be on Malta's 'amber list' of nations that need to provide a certificate showing a negative COVID-19 test.
Previously, only travellers from Porto in Portugal and arrivals from several, but not all, UK airports faced the restrictions.
The updated list of countries in the amber category now includes arrivals from all airports in both countries as well in every airport in Italy, except neighbouring Sicily and Sardinia.
Arrivals from airports in the list must present the certificate of a test dated no more than 72 hours before landing.
Anyone who does not present a certificate can be asked to take a test on arrival or self-quarantine.
The updated list of countries is:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Hungary
Ireland
Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardinia)
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
Tunisia
United Kingdom
New restrictions come into force on Friday.
