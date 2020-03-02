An all-women exhibition, titled Pinzellati (brushstrokes), is being held at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

The participating artists, who meet regularly at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta, are Audrey Vella, Joanne Azzopardi, Maria Cauchi, Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Mariuccia Zammit, Josephine Hili, Yvette Carabott, Elena Toncheva, Marita Fenech, Marika Camilleri and Evelina Albanozzo.

The exhibition was inaugurated yesterday by Mariella Pisani Bencini.

The exhibition runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiz Mallia Tabone in Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, until March 14. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday between 6 and 8pm and on Sundays from 10am to noon and 6 to 8pm.