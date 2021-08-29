Every summer, Frank Salt Real Estate traditionally organises a significant party that sees all branches come together and let their hair down, but due to COVID restrictions, the company this year opted to have each branch come with their own recipe for fun and spend some time away from the office.

There was a bit of everything: lunches, dinners, days at the beach or a day by the pool; days out at sea and some even ventured further away from the Maltese coast and crossed over to Sicily for the day.

Christina Grech, Josienne Degaetano, Michael Dimbleby, James Stagno Navarra, Alex Papagiorcopulo, Grahame Salt and Paul Bondin

The perfect opportunity for team members to let their hair down

These events provided the perfect opportunity for team members to let their hair down and enjoy some relaxed, quality time with their colleagues.

Arianna Cutajar Ghigo, Vanessa Grech Lupi, Jonathan Sammut and Mary Bezzina

Frank Salt Real Estate strongly believes in nurturing healthy relationships between its staff members in a different environment and also promotes team-building.

If you are seeking a challenging career opportunity and are eager to form part of such a dynamic and fun-loving team at Frank Salt Real Estate, visit www.franksalt.mt/befrank.

Josef Mallia, Clyde Farrugia, Matthew Ciancio, Claudette Mifsud, Luke Mizzi, Patrick Xuereb and Martin Brightwell

Nicola Winter, Conrad Muscat, Angele Cortis, Nick Portelli, Daniel Borg, Nicole Saliba, Arianna Cutajar Ghigo, Douglas Salt, Bertille Lungaro Mifsud, Teresa Camilleri Rausi and Stefan Borg

Top row: Matthew Nappa, Naomi Borg, Christine Vella, Cassandra Abela, Natalya Lisci, Rodienne Bartolo Delmar, Marcelle Spiteri; Bottom row: Stanley Bonello, Andre Scicluna, Edera Cassar, Simon Marchett and Karen Mills.