Every summer, Frank Salt Real Estate traditionally organises a significant party that sees all branches come together and let their hair down, but due to COVID restrictions, the company this year opted to have each branch come with their own recipe for fun and spend some time away from the office.
There was a bit of everything: lunches, dinners, days at the beach or a day by the pool; days out at sea and some even ventured further away from the Maltese coast and crossed over to Sicily for the day.
The perfect opportunity for team members to let their hair down
These events provided the perfect opportunity for team members to let their hair down and enjoy some relaxed, quality time with their colleagues.
Frank Salt Real Estate strongly believes in nurturing healthy relationships between its staff members in a different environment and also promotes team-building.
If you are seeking a challenging career opportunity and are eager to form part of such a dynamic and fun-loving team at Frank Salt Real Estate, visit www.franksalt.mt/befrank.
